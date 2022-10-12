Heisman Ballots from DK Nation staff after Week 6

The Heisman Trophy is one of the biggest individual awards in all of team sports, and now that we’re approaching the halfway mark of the season, it’s time to start handicapping who we’ll see in car commercials for the rest of our lives.

Ballots for the Heisman Trophy come from 870 media members representing six different regions of the country, with the 58 former winners also receiving a vote. Yes, Bryce Young can vote for himself.

All voters make three selections; a first-place vote is awarded three points, a second-place vote gets two points, and a third-place vote receives one point.

Here are the 2022 Heisman Trophy ballots of all the college football staff from DK Nation that has a vote*!

* None of us actually has a vote, but Heisman Trust, we’re ready when you are!

Collin Sherwin, Deputy College Sports Editor

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, Tennessee Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Quarterback, UCLA

These guys are very close for me, and I hate voting for three quarterbacks (I did have Matt Araiza third last year before ... yeah). But to me, the signal callers of these three undefeated teams are the reason why the teams are where they are, and some veteran presence has been a big reason their teams have moved the ball with efficiency.

But give me Williams over the others because he’s just made fewer mistakes so far, and has won the best game of the three on the road (at Oregon State). He’s got a better defense than DTR helping, but his O-line isn’t as strong as Hooker’s, and his weighted overall efficiency is just ahead. But again this is really close, and I think this list will change week-to-week for now.

Nick Simon, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, Tennessee Will Anderson Jr., Outside Linebacker, Alabama Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

Midway through the season, I have Hendon Hooker at the top of my board. He’s completed exactly 70% of his passes, hasn’t turned the ball over and has proven himself to be an effective running threat when need be. On top of that, he’s clearly the straw that stirs the drink in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Heisman Trophy is more fun when a dark horse candidate is elevating his team to heights that few saw coming. I’ll still have him near the top of my list regardless of what happens against Alabama this weekend, but his stock is going to go through the roof if he ends up being the Volunteer QB that finally vanquishes the Tide.

Of course, I have to throw Caleb Williams into the mix because he’s lived up to the hype in his first year in Los Angeles so far. But let’s talk about Will Anderson Jr. The Crimson Tide pass rusher is still really dominant and should be the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. He has only five sacks this season and that’s been mostly a result of opposing offenses throwing everything and the kitchen sink at him. And that hasn’t stopped him, as evidenced by a ridiculous 11 QB pressures by himself against Texas A&M last Saturday. Send Anderson to New York City.

Grace McDermott, Staff Writer

Hendon Hooker, Quarterback, Tennessee Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

It’s still early in the season, and all three of the teams that these candidates play on have yet to face their toughest rivals of the year. But up to the halfway point, these three have impressed the most on a national stage. Hooker built the hype and the foundation for this season last year, and he has not disappointed. The unquestioned leader of the Vols’ comeback, he’s added 10 touchdowns in the air and three on the ground without turning the ball over. This weekend against Alabama will be his biggest test yet.

Corum has blown me away this season with his production and ability to escape impossible defensive situations. I think there’s still some general doubt around Michigan’s legitimacy, as they haven’t played anyone particularly good yet, but if Corum can keep his numbers up as the Wolverines go further into Big Ten territory, he should be a serious candidate. And Williams, of course, has kept USC undefeated and done exactly what he was brought to LA to do — dominate the Pac-12, score 17 touchdowns with minimal turnovers, and pull the Trojans out of sticky situations.

Chinmay Vaidya, Sports Editor

CJ Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State Max Duggan, Quarterback, TCU Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan

There are some obvious names missing from my “ballot,” with Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson also in the mix. Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is also worth keeping an eye on given the upcoming stretch the Bulldogs have.

Stroud has been on fire this season, leading the country in passing touchdowns. He’s not going to face many challenges until the Michigan game at the end of the season, which could ultimately be his “Heisman moment.” The numbers are too good to keep him out of the top spot. Corum has been the engine for Michigan’s offense, and he’s got 11 touchdowns on the ground this season. If he can dominate Penn State this weekend, he could move up to the top spot.

Duggan has the “out of nowhere” factor going for him. It’s one of the things I find most exciting about college football and sports in general. The Horned Frogs quarterback has thrown for 14 touchdowns to just one interception and has his team unbeaten heading into the biggest game of the year in the Big 12 so far. If he can propel TCU to a win over Oklahoma State, he’ll likely overtake Stroud for the time being in my rankings.

Teddy Ricketson, Staff Writer

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State Blake Corum, Running Back, Michigan Drake Maye, Quarterback, UNC

This is a quarterback award so let’s look at the top quarterbacks in the NCAA this year. There are a lot of QBs who have amassed impressive stats but don't have the opponents to back them up. Through six games, Stroud has 1,737 passing yards (12th), 24 touchdowns (1st) and three interceptions. A Big Ten championship would likely seal a Heisman for the junior if he can maintain these stats.

Corum has the third-most rushing yards with the second-most touchdowns so far for running backs. The slight against him is that he doesn’t get involved in the receiving game, so he doesn’t have those extra padded stats. I don't think it will hurt him in the long run if Michigan keeps involving him as they have been.

I wanted to list a wide receiver third, but it’s so hard to win from that position. DeVonta Smith had 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns when he won in 2020. Through six games, Marvin Harrison Jr. from Ohio State has the most touchdowns in the league. Even he is on pace for only 62 receptions for 1,072 yards and 18 touchdowns. So instead, I am starting off with the darkest of dark horses that will likely fall off the ballot with one bad performance.

Are we sure that Maye can’t win it? He has 1,903 passing yards (7th) and 21 touchdowns (3rd) with only three turnovers. He has dates with Wake Forest and NC State looming and a potential title game against Clemson or Florida State. If he ends the season with 4,000 yards and 42 touchdown passes with an ACC Championship, it could be hard to overlook.

Total points

Hendon Hooker: 8 points

CJ Stroud: 6 points

Blake Corum: 5 points

Caleb Williams: 5 points

Will Anderson Jr.: 2 points

Max Duggan: 2 points

Drake Maye: 1 point

Dorian-Thompson Robinson: 1 point