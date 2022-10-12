Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 4

Intro
Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 4. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.
Group A
Napoli, 4-0-0, 12 points
Liverpool, 3-0-1, 9 points
Ajax, 1-0-3, 3 points
Rangers, 0-0-4, 0 points
Group B
Club Brugge, 3-1-0, 10 points
Porto, 2-0-2, 6 points
Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points
Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-3, 3 points
Group C
Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points
Inter Milan, 2-1-1, 7 points
Barcelona, 1-1-2, 4 points
Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-4, 0 points
Group D
Tottenham, 2-1-1, 7 points
Marseille, 2-0-2, 6 points
Sporting CP, 2-0-2, 6 points
Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1-2, 4 points
Group E
Chelsea, 1-1-1, 7 points
RB Salzburg, 1-3-0, 6 points
AC Milan, 1-1-2, 4 points
Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-2, 4 points
Group F
Real Madrid, 3-1-0, 10 points
RB Leipzig, 2-0-2, 6 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-2-1, 6 points
Celtic, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group G
Manchester City, 3-1-0, 10 points
Borussia Dortmund, 2-1-1, 7 points
Sevilla, 0-2-2, 2 points
FC Copenhagen, 0-2-2, 2 points
Group H
Paris Saint-Germain, 2-2-0, 8 points
Benfica, 2-2-0, 8 points
Juventus, 1-1-2, 3 points
Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-3, 3 points