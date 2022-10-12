 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Champions League 2022-23 standings after Matchday 4

Here’s how the Champions League table looks after the fourth matches of the group stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid: Group F - UEFA Champions League
David Alaba of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League group F match between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid at Wojska Polskiego Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Warsaw, Poland.
Photo by Piotr Matusewicz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Intro

Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Champions League table after Matchday 4. Keep in mind the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout round.

Group A

Napoli, 4-0-0, 12 points

Liverpool, 3-0-1, 9 points

Ajax, 1-0-3, 3 points

Rangers, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group B

Club Brugge, 3-1-0, 10 points

Porto, 2-0-2, 6 points

Atletico Madrid, 1-1-2, 4 points

Bayer Leverkusen, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group C

Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points

Inter Milan, 2-1-1, 7 points

Barcelona, 1-1-2, 4 points

Viktoria Plzen, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group D

Tottenham, 2-1-1, 7 points

Marseille, 2-0-2, 6 points

Sporting CP, 2-0-2, 6 points

Eintracht Frankfurt, 1-1-2, 4 points

Group E

Chelsea, 1-1-1, 7 points

RB Salzburg, 1-3-0, 6 points

AC Milan, 1-1-2, 4 points

Dinamo Zagreb, 1-1-2, 4 points

Group F

Real Madrid, 3-1-0, 10 points

RB Leipzig, 2-0-2, 6 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 1-2-1, 6 points

Celtic, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group G

Manchester City, 3-1-0, 10 points

Borussia Dortmund, 2-1-1, 7 points

Sevilla, 0-2-2, 2 points

FC Copenhagen, 0-2-2, 2 points

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-2-0, 8 points

Benfica, 2-2-0, 8 points

Juventus, 1-1-2, 3 points

Maccabi Haifa, 1-0-3, 3 points

More From DraftKings Nation