Pick on the Total for the Phillies-Braves game on October 12

The Philadelphia Phillies have won three straight games to kick off the postseason and turn to Zack Wheeler to keep the streak going in Game Two of the National League Divisional Series in Atlanta against the Braves on Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves (-125, 7)

Wheeler led the Phillies to victory in two of his three regular season against the Braves, but also had 3.84 ERA on the road compared to a 1.85 ERA at home overall during the regular season.’

The Braves send the league’s leader in wins, Kyle Wright, to the mound with the team 16-1 in his last 17 starts. In his last 11 starts, Wright has allowed two runs or fewer in nine of them and three runs or fewer in 15 of his 17 home starts overall this season.

The Phillies have the worst bullpen ERA among National League teams since the All-Star break while the Braves have the second-best bullpen ERA among National League teams with a league-best 2.11 bullpen ERA since the beginning of the month of September.

The Braves have the most home runs in the National a league and will use their power to even up this best-of-five series.

The Play: Braves -125

