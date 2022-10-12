 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 to be delayed due to rain

Atlanta has some weather so the second game in the NLDS will be pushed back.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts to the dugout after hitting a single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning during game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were set to start Game 2 of the NLDS at 4:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. Instead, the game has been pushed back due to rain in the area. The MLB announced the news a few hours before first pitch. There is no announcement in terms of a new start time for the game.

The Phillies pulled off the upset in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. The Braves are set to start Kyle Wright against Zack Wheeler in Game 2 on Wednesday. The game is being broadcast on FOX.

The Braves have dropped to underdogs to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook after losing Game 1. Atlanta is +135 on the series line while Philly has jumped up to -165. The Braves are -145 on the moneyline for Game 2 while the Phils are +125.

