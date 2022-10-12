Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 to be delayed due to rain

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were set to start Game 2 of the NLDS at 4:35 p.m. ET from Truist Park in Atlanta. Instead, the game has been pushed back due to rain in the area. The MLB announced the news a few hours before first pitch. There is no announcement in terms of a new start time for the game.

The Phillies pulled off the upset in Game 1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. The Braves are set to start Kyle Wright against Zack Wheeler in Game 2 on Wednesday. The game is being broadcast on FOX.

The Braves have dropped to underdogs to win the series on DraftKings Sportsbook after losing Game 1. Atlanta is +135 on the series line while Philly has jumped up to -165. The Braves are -145 on the moneyline for Game 2 while the Phils are +125.