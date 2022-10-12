Patrik Laine exits season opening vs. Hurricanes due to injury

Columbus Blue Jackets W Patrik Laine was forced to leave Wednesday night’s season opener vs. the Carolina Hurricanes due to injury and was unable to return. Laine was checked into the boards and may have suffered an elbow injury. It also could be a lower-body injury. We’ll see what the team says. Check out the video below:

A replay of what happened with Laine pic.twitter.com/W6EIfw9pBv — CBJ Center (@CBJcenter) October 13, 2022

Laine scored the first goal of the season for the Blue Jackets to start the second period. He was skating on a line with Boone Jenner and the newly-acquired free agent LW Johnny Gaudreau. Laine had signed a big contract over the summer at $8.75 million per season. Along with Gaudreau, expectations were high for Laine and Columbus after missing the postseason last year.

We could see Jakub Voracek promoted to the top line at right wing. Gustav Nyquist could also shift over from left wing on the third line and move up. Both players aren’t bad options in fantasy hockey if Laine is expected to miss any additional time.