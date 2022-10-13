Which teams are on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?

The NFL opens up Week 6 on Thursday Night Football when the Chicago Bears host the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively via live stream at Amazon Prime Video.

Both teams are stumbling along right now and have their work cut out for them to get into the playoff race. Washington is 1-4 and currently sits behind everybody else in the NFC East. Chicago is 2-3 and is behind the Vikings and Packers in the NFC North.

Washington will be without S Percy Butler, OT Sam Cosmi, WR Jahan Dotson, CB William Jackson, TE Logan Thomas, and RB Jonathan Williams. WR Dyami Brown is questionable for the game. The Bears are expected to welcome back WR N’Keal Harry and CB Jaylon Johnson from extended injury absences. DB Dane Cruikshank is questionable with a hamstring injury.

The Bears are a one-point favorite heading into this game at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 38. Both teams are -110 on the moneyline.