Breaking down betting splits for Commanders vs. Bears in Week 6 TNF

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears will be tasked with following up that barnburner of a Thursday Night Football game last week between the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. We’re going to break down some betting splits from DraftKings Sportsbook. Head to VSiN.com to check out all splits.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Bears, Week 6 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Commanders are -1 favorites. There’s 53% of the handle and 64% of bets are being placed on the Bears to cover.

Is the public right? Who the hell knows what to make of this game. If you thought you had it bad last week, think again. The Bears are getting points and in a toss up like this, you usually take the points. Carson Wentz is a bit banged up with a shoulder issue and Washington feels on the brink of falling apart. Chicago has had a string of tough losses, but have been in games.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 38. There’s 58% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? This point total is actually hilarious. Generally, we’d lean the home team and the under on TNF. It seems we’re going a bit contrarian tonight. Like, a 21-17 finish gets us to a push. There could be a lot of broken plays due to bad weather and the short week. Neither team is particularly strong on either side of the ball. The Commanders like to start chucking the ball if they go behind. David Montgomery looked good for the Bears last week returning from injury. The OVER feels OK.

Betting the moneyline: The Commanders are road favorites with moneyline odds at -115. Moneyline odds for the Bears are at -105. There’s 63% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Bears to win.

Is the public right? As was mentioned above, the Commanders appear on the brink of turmoil. Another loss and you probably see big changes. The Bears have been right there and are slight underdogs at home on the short week. Chicago hasn’t lost a game all season by more than one score (eight points). The Bears have been competitive enough and Washington is falling apart. Follow the public here.