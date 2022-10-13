Best DFS lineup strategy for Commanders-Bears on Thursday night

Week 6 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday. After a dud of a Thursday Night Football game last week, we will see the Washington Commanders taking on the Chicago Bears this week. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

Washington will be without safety Percy Butler (quadricep), tackle Samuel Cosmi (finger), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring), cornerback William Jackson (back), tight end Logan Thomas (calf) and running back Jonathan Williams (knee), who have been ruled out. Wide receiver Dyami Brown is questionable.

Chicago is relatively healthy as they only have safety Dane Cruikshank as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Captain’s Chair

Carson Wentz, QB, Washington Commanders — $15,900

The slate this week is a lot like last week, where there aren’t too many picks that you feel good about. Wentz is the most expensive player for Thursday’s slate and does actually have upside for this game. There have been games where he has slung four touchdowns and others where he has disappeared. Wentz should be able to get back on track with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown at his disposal.

Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders — $9,900

Robinson impressed all preseason, but his rookie debut was delayed after he suffered injuries from getting shot. He has recovered now and will be playing in his second game. He led the backfield with nine carries last week but only had 22 yards. With another week of practice under his belt, he faces the Bears' defense giving up the eighth-most DFS points to opposing running backs.

Value Plays

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Chicago Bears— $4,800

It has been hard to nail down a reliable Bears wide receiver this year. For the value play, I am going with St. Brown. Not only does he have a super cool name, but he is facing Washington’s defense that allows the fifth-most DFS points to opposing wide receivers. Darnell Mooney will be a popular choice, but I like the upside of St. Brown.

Dyami Brown, WR, Washington Commanders — $5,000

My other value pick is going to be Dyami Brown for Washington. He caught two of his four passes last week for 105 total yards and two touchdowns. One of them was a 75-yard touchdown, but he still had another 30-yard score, so he still has upside as the WR3 in the offense. The Chicago defense isn’t great, so Brown has a chance for another good game this week.