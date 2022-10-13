Odds to win Mariners vs. Astros series in AL Division Round series of 2022 MLB playoffs

The Seattle Mariners, playing in the postseason for the first time in 21 years, authored an incredible comeback victory Saturday to win their Wild Card series versus the Blue Jays. Now they have to face their top nemesis, the Houston Astros. Which AL West team will advance to the ALCS? Let’s make a pick for this Division Round series with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros odds

Mariners: +185

Astros: -220

According to DK Sportsbook, the Astros are the biggest favorite in this round; the Dodgers are next at -215. You have to believe that recent history plays a part in those odds as Houston is 30-7 at home versus Seattle over the past few seasons. That includes a 7-3 mark this year. And while the Mariners just notched their first postseason series win in two decades, the Astros have played in an MLB-high 79 playoff games since 2015. In October, experience generally matters. You know what also matters? Being able to shut down tight games in the late innings, and Houston can do that as their bullpen led the majors with a 2.80 ERA.

While starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray will give Seattle a chance in this series, no team has a deeper or better rotation than Houston with Verlander, Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier, etc. All of that pitching is probably too much for the Mariners’ inconsistent lineup to overcome.

Pick: Astros -220