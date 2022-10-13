Baylor vs. West Virginia start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Baylor Bears and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 7 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown in a Big 12 matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Both teams are coming off a bye week as they get ready for the stretch run on Thursday night. Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) is coming off a 36-25 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys prior to the week off, and Blake Shapen completed 28-of-40 passes for 345 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, connecting with Monaray Baldwin, who caught seven balls for 174 yards and two scores.

West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is coming off a 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns on the road in its last time out, and JT Daniels completed 29-of-48 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making West Virginia a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 54.