Temple vs. UCF start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Temple Owls and UCF Knights meet up in Week 7 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Temple (2-3, 0-1 AAC) hasn’t played since October 1st when it lost 24-3 to the Memphis Tigers as true freshman quarterback EJ Warner threw three interceptions in the defeat, but the Owls had plenty of time to prepare for this matchup.

UCF (4-1, 1-0) is basically without a bye week this season as it had last Saturday’s game postponed to Wednesday heading into what was scheduled to be an off week. The Knights are coming off a 41-19 win over the SMU Mustangs as wide receivers Javon Baker and Ryan O’Keefe both finished with more than 100 receiving yards.

UCF is a 23.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making Temple a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5.