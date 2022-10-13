Temple vs. UCF: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Temple Owls and UCF Knights meet up in Week 7 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both teams will enter off a bye week, though the Knights’ off week was cut short due to Hurricane Ian.

Temple (2-3, 0-1 AAC) hasn’t played since October 1st when it lost 24-3 to the Memphis Tigers as EJ Warner threw three interceptions, but he connected with Jose Barbon five times for 134 yards. UCF (4-1, 1-0 AAC) had its last game postponed from October 1st to October 5th as the Knights crushed the SMU Mustangs 41-19 behind Javon Baker and Ryan O’Keefe, both of whom finished with more than 100 receiving yards.

UCF is a 23.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -2400 moneyline odds, making Temple a +1200 underdog. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Temple vs. UCF

Date: October 13

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.