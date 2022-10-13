Navy vs. SMU: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Navy Midshipmen and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 7 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Midshipmen hammered their last opponent, but the Mustangs are big favorites coming off three straight losses.

Navy (2-3, 2-1 AAC) rushed for 455 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 53-21 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as Daba Fofana gained 159 rushing yards and three scores on 21 carries.

SMU (2-3, 0-1 AAC) had its bye week shortened as its game against the UCF Knights was postponed from October 1st from October 5th due to Hurricane Ian, and the Mustangs lost 41-19 as Rashee Rice caught 12 passes for 122 yards.

SMU is a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Navy a +360 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5.

Navy vs. SMU

Date: October 14

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.