Baylor vs. West Virginia: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Baylor Bears and West Virginia Mountaineers meet up in Week 7 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Both programs lost their most recent game and did not play last weekend with a bye.

Baylor (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) dropped out of the top 25 after losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys 36-25 despite Blake Shapen and Monaray Baldwin connecting for seven receptions with 174 yards and two touchdowns. West Virginia (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is coming off a 38-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns, and JT Daniels completed 29-of-48 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown in the defeat.

Baylor is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes West Virginia a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.

Baylor vs. West Virginia

Date: October 13

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.