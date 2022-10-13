Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Quarterback has been a major issue in Washington over the past few years. The hope was that trading Carson Wentz would solve all those issues for them. So far, it hasn’t as they’ve still struggled, but there is still a good amount of time for them to turn things around. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Unfairly for Carson Wentz, the Commanders' offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. This past weekend, the Commanders lost a tough one to the Titans who have struggled this season as well. While Wentz didn't play phenomenal, he put up decent fantasy football numbers. He threw for 359 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The interception was costly as it came at the goal line while the Commanders were trying to finish a game-winning drive.

While the Chicago Bears have struggled a decent amount this season, their passing defense has actually played well. They’re allowing 197.2 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. The Bears are allowing 17.3 DraftKings fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. The Commanders are throwing the ball at an all-time high which is a bit surprising with as bad as their offensive line has been.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Wentz should sit. There are better options out there and this isn’t the greatest matchup for him.