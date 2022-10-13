Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Since being drafted, Terry McLaurin has been great in Washington. He’s yet to play with a consistent quarterback but has still made big plays. He and Carson Wentz have gotten off to an up-and-down start. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

Through five games, McLaurin has 19 receptions for 326 yards and a touchdown. Those aren't great numbers, but he is better than what those numbers show. As the season goes on, I expect Wentz and McLaurin to build chemistry and numbers to increase. I think we see McLaurin catch his second touchdown pass this week.

While the Chicago Bears have struggled a decent amount this season, their passing defense has actually played well. They’re allowing 197.2 passing yards per game which ranks 9th in the NFL. The Bears are allowing 24 DraftKings fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The Commanders are throwing the ball at an all-time high which is a bit surprising with as bad as their offensive line has been.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, McLaurin should start. He is too much of a playmaker to leave on the bench this week.