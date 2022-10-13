Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders sit at 1-4 ahead of a Thursday Night Football date with the Chicago Bears. Washington’s running game has been difficult to watch through five weeks, and that’s not likely to change until the game script favors the offense more consistently. Antonio Gibson ran three times for six yards and caught three-of-four targets for 33 yards. But will his numbers improve enough to make him a start in fantasy this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

With rookie ball carrier Brian Robinson back in the fold against the Tennessee Titans last week, Gibson’s RB1 value became a diminished version of itself. Robinson led the Commanders in rushing attempts with nine for 22 yards, despite averaging a paltry 2.4 YPC.

It was definitely an eye-opener for Gibson fantasy managers. The 24-year-old RB is going to play second fiddle to Robinson as long as he’s out there for the rest of the season. And to make matters worse, head coach Ron Rivera still has a role that doesn’t appear to be going away for the pass-catching J.D. McKissic — who posted five receptions for 37 yards out of the Washington backfield.

Start or sit in Week 6?

The Commanders' offense hasn’t shown a lot of promise in 2022 (currently bottom-five in rushing yards with 89.0 per game), and it appears that the best possible outcome for Gibson, is that Washington sticks to a backfield-by-committee approach moving forward. He’ll be downgraded to an RB3/flex against Chicago on TNF.