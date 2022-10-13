J.D. McKissic start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders lost their fourth consecutive matchup to the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, and get a Chicago Bears team that has also struggled this season. J.D. McKissic caught five-of-seven targets for 37 yards and faces a defense in Week 6 that is allowing 367.2 yards per game to opponents in the 2022-23 campaign.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB J.D. McKissic

While the return of Brian Robinson captivated Washington fans at FedExField last Sunday, the Commanders once again found themselves in a situation where they had to play from behind and throw the football. This is an obvious detriment to Robinson and Antonio Gibson who led Washington’s backfield with a combined 12 attempts on the ground, but it bolstered McKissic’s value as a receiver.

McKissic is still difficult to trust in fantasy football, nonetheless. Though the pass-catching upside is what every fantasy manager desires, the six targets per game haven’t translated to quality production in lineups. Currently behind B-Rob and Gibson in the pecking order, McKissic is essentially a touchdown-dependent RB3 with receiving upside.

Start or sit in Week 6?

McKissic is merely a desperation flex play against the Bears on Thursday Night Football.