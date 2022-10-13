Brian Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders fell to 1-4 following last week’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Carson Wentz had 38 passing attempts while Washington finished with an abysmal 17 carries for 43 yards on the ground. On the bright side, rookie running Brian Robinson made his return to the field. It will be interesting to see how head coach Ron Rivera divvies up snaps for the backfield moving forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Brian Robinson

Robinson had nine carries for 22 yards last Sunday and has a legitimate chance to fully take over the Commanders’ rushing attack.

The fact that the Alabama product led Washington in his official NFL debut is definitely something to marvel at. It’s been a remarkable recovery, to say the very least, for Robinson after being shot twice in a robbery attempt before the regular season. The Commanders made the investment in Robinson, and they are very serious about him becoming the RB of the franchise’s future. Despite the limited production, the best is yet to come for Robinson.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Robinson is currently the most intriguing RB to roster, and time will tell if Rivera hands him the keys outright as Washington’s workhorse ball carrier. Start him on Thursday Night Football against the Bears.