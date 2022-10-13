Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Curtis Samuel has quietly led the Washington Commanders in receiving targets this season, and he figures to keep rolling in the team’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. Samuel is coming off an eight-catch, 62-yard performance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

The absence of rookie WR Jahan Dotson was certainly going to play a key factor in Samuel’s production, but the sixth-year pass-catcher has been efficient through five weeks. He’s been targeted at least seven times in every game this season and has averaged 6.4 catches for 56.2 receiving yards.

Samuel should be rostered in all fantasy football formats as the overall WR16. He’s recorded two touchdowns, despite splitting targets with Terry McLaurin and J.D. McKissic in the passing game. He’ll be a WR3- and flex-worthy candidate ahead of the Commanders’ Thursday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Look for Samuel to get his first score since Week 2 against a struggling Bears defense, but don’t count on him to produce anything outside of his current target and catch share.