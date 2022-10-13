Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

There were reports throughout training camp that the Chicago Bears liked Khalil Herbert’s running style more than David Montgomery's. So far, it seems that may be the case as Herbert has been getting more touches, especially in the red zone. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

This season, Herbert has 56 carries for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Those are good numbers for a guy who was second on the depth chart to start the season. Herbert had a quiet game in Week 5, but he did have a touchdown called back. I expect him to find the end zone this week against the Commanders.

The Washington Commanders are allowing 110.6 rushing yards per game which ranks 14th in the NFL. By DraftKings scoring, they’re allowing 21 fantasy points to opposing running backs which ranks 21st in the NFL. Both the Commanders' run defense and pass defense have struggled this season, but their pass defense has been worse.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Herbert is a tough decision this week, however, I lean towards starting him in DFS as he's a great value play. I would sit him in season-long fantasy as you should have better options unless one of your starters is on a bye week.