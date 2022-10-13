Justin Fields start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Justin Fields completed 15-of-21 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. The Chicago Bears get the struggling Washington Commanders in a primetime Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 6. Fields will look to get his sophomore campaign started on the short week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields is currently QB25 in fantasy football. Things clearly haven’t gone his way thus far in the 2022-23 campaign. The former Ohio State quarterback was expected to step up as the Bears’ leader, but that hasn’t been the case. Fields has racked up just 135.8 passing yards per game this season. He’s also thrown four interceptions, and has recorded just three touchdown passes through the air.

It’s clear that fantasy managers should look elsewhere for a starting QB in Week 6. Until we see more of a balance to the Bears' offense, there’s no reason why we should consider it moving forward. You may have rushing potential with Fields, considering the schedule that the Bears have in the coming weeks, but don’t expect a total surge in fantasy production.

Start or sit in Week 6?

Leave Fields on waivers.