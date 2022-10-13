Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

It has been a disappointing season for Darnell Mooney, to say the least. It hasn’t been as much his fault as the passing game has struggled the first few weeks. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

In Week 5, the Bears' passing offense looked the best it has all season. Mooney had two catches for 52 yards with one being a one-handed incredible catch. It sucks that his numbers have been so limited this season because he is a much better wide receiver than what he's shown. I expect the Bears' passing game to continue improving along with Mooney’s numbers.

The Commanders’ pass defense is not good. This season, they have been better than usual as they’re allowing 235 passing yards which ranks 19th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 35.2 points to wide receivers which ranks 29th. Both the Commanders' run defense and pass defense have struggled this season, but their pass defense has been worse.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In season-long fantasy and DFS, Mooney should start. He is due for a breakout game.