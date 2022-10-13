Equanimeous St. Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

With the Packers, Equanimeous St. Brown was a reserve receiver. Now with the Bears, St. Brown is seeing the field much more frequently. He is the brother of Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown who is having a breakout season. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown

St. Brown had a decent fantasy game in Week 1 where he caught an 18-yard touchdown pass, but that was it. He hasn't done much since. While he’s been on the field, he isn't seeing many targets. For him to have a quality fantasy scoring game, he will need to score a touchdown which is unlikely.

The Commanders’ pass defense is not good. This season, they have been better than usual as they’re allowing 235 passing yards which ranks 19th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 35.2 points to wide receivers which ranks 29th. Both the Commanders' run defense and pass defense have struggled this season, but their pass defense has been worse.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, St. Brown should sit.