Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

When the Bears drafted Cole Kmet in 2020, they thought he could be the next big thing at tight end for them. Through a few seasons, Kmet has been quiet aside from a few big performances. We look at his Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Through five games, Kmet has nine receptions for 101 yards. He is coming off his best game of the season where he caught four passes for 44 yards against the Minnesota Vikings, The main thing holding Kmet back in fantasy is red zone looks. The Bears' passing offense looked as good as it's been all season last week, so I expect Kmet to be involved a good amount.

It’s been known for the past few years that the Commanders’ pass defense is not good. This season, they have been better than usual as they’re allowing 235 passing yards which ranks 19th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 6.2 points to tight ends which ranks 9th. The Commanders have done a great job limiting tight ends this season.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Kmet should sit. This is not a great matchup for him.