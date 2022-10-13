How to watch Commanders vs. Bears on Amazon Prime Video in Week 6 Thursday Night Football

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

The Commanders (1-4) find themselves at the bottom of a very competitive NFC East division, and they are riding a four-game losing streak heading into Thursday night. Washington has struggled to put points on the board as they rank 26th in points per game (18.0). Carson Wentz will look to rebound with a better performance in the pocket, as he ranks third in the NFL with six interceptions so far this season.

The Bears (2-3) are hoping to snap a two-game losing streak coming into this Week 6 matchup, with their latest loss coming by way of a 29-22 defeat to the Vikings last week. In order to knock off the Commanders in this primetime matchup, they will likely rely on an efficient run game and a stout defense. Chicago is last in the league with an average of 17.6 pass attempts per game.

The Bears are just 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook heading into Thursday night. Oddsmakers are expecting a low-scoring finish with the point total set at 38.

Commanders vs. Bears

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.