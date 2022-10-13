2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

The NFL regular season carries on with a Week 6 slate that features a couple of potential high-scoring matchups. Fantasy managers could be forced to change their lineups with the first bye week of the season underway. Thankfully, there are a number of matchups to leverage as we highlight which wide receivers should start and which should sit in Week 6.

Wide receiver starts

Davis had a monster Week 5 against the Steelers with 171 receiving yards and two touchdowns for 32.1 PPR fantasy points. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the Bills receiver, who was relatively quiet after a strong Week 1 outing. He has an excellent shot to make the most of his WR3 status in a high-scoring tilt with the Chiefs this week, who are giving up the tenth-most fantasy points to receivers (24.4 PPG).

The Dolphins are walking into this Week 6 contest plagued by injuries and their secondary has been notably favorable to receivers. Miami is giving up an average of 26.0 fantasy points per game to wideouts, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. Thielen had double-digit fantasy performances in the two weeks prior to a quiet Week 5, and this week’s matchup with Miami is the perfect setting for another breakout fantasy finish.

Wide receiver sits

Los Angeles is a surprising 2-3 to start the season with an offense that has yet to put together an all-around convincing performance. The Rams are averaging just 8.8 yards per pass attempt, which is 30th in the NFL. Robinson hasn’t surpassed double-digits in fantasy points since Week 2, which makes a sudden turnaround in Week 6 unlikely even against a lowly Panthers team. If anything, Cooper Kupp should continue to see a larger volume of fantasy production.

London was spectacular through the first three weeks of the season, but in the past two games, he’s been relatively quiet. Don’t expect him to suddenly bounce back with the 49ers' defense on deck in Week 6. San Francisco is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to receivers with an average of 17.6 fantasy points per game. Expect their pass rush to pressure Marcus Mariota all afternoon, likely limiting London’s fantasy ceiling.