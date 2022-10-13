2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

The NFL season continues forward with the Week 6 slate of games upon us. The tight end options are already scarce from a fantasy perspective, and injuries combined with the season’s first bye week could force fantasy managers to adapt their lineups. We’re breaking down which options are viable starters and which players should sit in Week 6.

Tight End Starts

Hurst is slowly making the case as a low-end TE1 in fantasy football, and he’s coming off a six-catch, 53-yard performance with a touchdown against his former team in Week 5. The Bengals' tight end saw a larger number of targets come his way in light of Tee Higgins leaving the game early. Hurst is already drawing the trust of Joe Burrow, but if Higgins were to miss more time then he figures to play a much more prominent role in the offense, thus elevating his fantasy ceiling.

There hasn’t been much to be excited about with the Rams' 2-3 start, but Higbee remains a productive fantasy tight end throughout the start of the season. In Week 5 he saw another 10-target game, which marks his third in five weeks. As long as the Rams hold off on signing another top receiving threat, Higbee should continue to see a sufficient share of targets that make him a must-start.

Tight End Sits

Everett completely disappeared in the Chargers’ Week 5 win, seeing a season-low three targets and finishing with just a single catch. It was a disappointing finish as he is a candidate to see increased production with Keenan Allen still sidelined with a hamstring injury. He’ll look to bounce back against the Broncos, but that remains easier said than done against a defense that is allowing just 6.6 fantasy points to tight ends.

Conklin finished with a dud in Week 5, seeing just one target and finishing without a catch against the Dolphins. The game script may have strayed away from throwing the ball, but the task won’t get much easier on the road against the Packers. Green Bay is allowing just 4.0 fantasy points per game to tight ends, which is the sixth-fewest in the NFL. Expect Zach Wilson and the Jets’ offense to struggle in this Week 6 bout.