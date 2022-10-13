2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

As we head into Week 6 of the NFL, which is the first bye week of the season, we take a look at which place kickers are the best choices to start and sit this week.

Kicker Starts

Justin Tucker, Ravens vs. Giants

Justin Tucker saved last week’s game against the Bengals and reminded us all why he’s the best kicker in the history of the sport. This Ravens-Giants matchup is certainly going to be an interesting one. If Lamar Jackson continues to make unforced errors and struggle to find receivers like he did last week — which could be a reality against this Giants pass defense — the Ravens may have trouble finding the end zone, and they’ll have no hesitation about turning to Tucker.

Graham Gano, Giants vs. Ravens

On the other side of the same game, the Giants are facing a top-ranked defense in the Ravens — or, at least, a top first-half defense. Gano is a reliable kicker who the Giants may end up leaning on several times this game to put points on the board in the first half.

Kicker Sits

Robbie Gould, 49ers vs. Falcons

Gould left the 49ers’ game against the Panthers early after getting hit on a kick return. Even if he comes back from the knee injury, he may not be at full strength or accuracy for San Francisco as they face the Atlanta Falcons this weekend. There are too many questions up in the air about his status for Gould to be a sure thing.

Ryan Succop, Buccaneers vs. Steelers

The Steelers defense was completely unable to contain the Buffalo Bills last weekend, and it looks like it may be deja vu all over again with the Bucs this weekend. With Tom Brady at the helm and a relatively full slate of healthy receivers, the Bucs shouldn’t have to lean on Succop too much. They rarely do — he hasn’t attempted more than two field goals in a game since opening weekend.