Who to start and sit in Week 6 fantasy football for Commanders-Bears on TNF

Week 6 of the NFL regular season will begin on Thursday. Last week’s iteration of Thursday Night Football was a complete dud, so hopefully, this week’s is better. The Washington Commanders will take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC matchup. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Carson Wentz, QB, Washington Commanders

If you were banking on having guys like Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott for this week, you may want to pivot to Wentz. I know, I know, he hasn't been that consistent. He has a good matchup this week against a bad Bears defense. Wentz will be able to rely on Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown for a solid fantasy day, so you don't have to worry about a late pivot.

Brian Robinson, RB, Washington Commanders

Robinson has been an inspiration this year, and it feels like everyone is rooting for him. He made his NFL debut last week and led the team in carries, even as the third-string running back on the depth chart. Head coach Ron Rivera really likes him, and he has a great matchup in this game. Fire up Robinson this week.

Sit

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

The moon man can’t seem to find his footing like the rest of the Chicago offense. He is coming off a game where he had fewer receptions and receiving yards than running back David Montgomery. Mooney has a decent matchup in a game where the Bears are likely to be throwing a lot but doesn’t have upside with the way Fields has been playing.

Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Commanders

With the rise of Robinson, it likely means the fall of Gibson. Even last week, we saw that Gibson only had three carries to Robinson’s nine. He did catch three of four targets for 33 yards, but you wouldn't want to start him for his receiving upside alone. Gibson has a good matchup this week, but I worry about his usage. Sit him.