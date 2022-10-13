Moneyline pick for Mariners vs. Astros in Game 2 of ALDS

After the Houston Astros snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in Game 1 of the American League Division Series versus the Seattle Mariners, the teams will do battle in Game 2 on Thursday. First pitch from Houston’s Minute Maid Park is slated for 3:37 p.m. ET. Luis Castillo will be on the mound for the Mariners, and the Astros will send Framber Valdez to the hill.

Let’s take a look at this game’s moneyline from DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 moneyline odds

Mariners: +135

Astros: -155

It’s all mental right now for the Mariners. Yes, they have Castillo going here. Yes, they have been hitting the ball well recently, and that continued in Game 1 against the Astros. Rookie star Julio Rodriguez looked like a postseason veteran. Ty France had three hits. J.P. Crawford went deep. And they haven’t done too badly against Valdez this year — two starts, 13.2 IP, 13 hits and six earned runs. You have to say that Seattle has the pitching advantage in this one after Castillo turned in the best performance by a starting pitcher during the Wild Card series, tossing 7.1 shutout innings versus Toronto.

But can the relatively young and inexperienced Mariners overcome the gut punch that was the Game 1 loss to take this game in Houston? Maybe the value will be too much to turn down if this line moves away from Seattle a little more. But for now, you have to ride with Houston. It’s just so hard to overcome the brutal hand that the Mariners were dealt Tuesday.

Pick: HOU -155