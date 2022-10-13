How to watch Mariners vs. Astros in ALDS Game 2 via live stream on TBS

Tuesday’s ALDS Game 1 was going just as the Seattle Mariners drew it up through eight innings against the Houston Astros. And then everything changed. The AL-best Astros rallied late and set the stage for Yordan Álvarez’s incredible three-run game-winning homer. Álvarez became the first player in MLB postseason history to hit a walk-off home run with his team down by multiple runs with two outs.

How will the Mariners shake off one of the toughest playoff defeats in recent memory? Having ace Luis Castillo on the mound is a good start. The Astros will counter with southpaw Framber Valdez. First pitch from Houston’s Minute Maid Park is slated for 3:37 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: Luis Castillo vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SEA +135, HOU -155

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app