What channel is Mariners vs. Astros ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros contained one of the biggest script-flipping homers in MLB postseason history. The Mariners were all set to upset the AL’s best team in Game 1 until Yordan Álvarez slugged a stunning three-run walk-off dinger. Will the Astros ride the momentum provided by their star designated hitter? Or will the Mariners somehow get themselves off the mat and rebound in Game 2?

Seattle will turn to its ace, Luis Castillo, in Game 2 on Thursday. He was dominant against the Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card series. The Astros will go with left-hander Framber Valdez, who pitched to a 2.82 ERA over 201.1 innings this season.

Here is the scheduled start time for Thursday’s game as well as details on how you can watch it.

Mariners vs. Astros Game 2 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Game time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app