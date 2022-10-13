Moneyline pick for Guardians vs. Yankees in Game 2 of ALDS

A couple of home runs and a strong effort from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole led the way for the New York Yankees as they won Game 1 of their American League Division Series over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. What will occur in Thursday’s Game 2 from Yankee Stadium? Cleveland will send ace Shane Bieber to the hill while Yankees starter Nestor Cortes will be making his first career postseason appearance. Let’s make a moneyline pick for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 moneyline odds

CLE: +120

NYY: -140

The Guardians had a real chance to steal Game 1. Up 1-0 in the top of the third, they had the bases loaded with one out and Cole on the ropes. But the offensively-challenged club couldn’t push another run across in that frame and were shut out over the next six. Although Cleveland will now turn to its best starter to tie this series up, it feels like the Guardians have already missed their window to control this series.

Although Cortes is new to the playoff stage, he has been New York’s most consistent starter all year long, posting a 2.44 ERA and a 163 ERA+. He’s been especially great of late as he’s limited hitters to a scant .133 average over his past six starts. He also breezed through the Guardians on July 2, tossing six innings of one-run ball in a Yankees win. The Yanks crushed Bieber in a 2020 playoff game, and he’s not quite as good now as he was in that Cy Young-winning campaign. Unless the Guardians’ lineup unexpectedly muscles up, this looks like a game the Yankees can win going away.

Pick: NYY -140