How to watch Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS Game 2 via live stream on TBS

The Cleveland Guardians put an early scare into the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday. But home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo along with 6.1 solid innings from pitcher Gerrit Cole were enough for the home team to grab a series advantage.

New York is now 6-1 against Cleveland this season and has won six consecutive playoff games in this matchup. Game 2 comes Thursday and offers an outstanding pitching matchup: Cleveland ace Shane Bieber versus Yanks left-hander Nestor Cortes. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is slated for 7:37 p.m. ET. Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Nestor Cortes

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: CLE +120, NYY -140

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app