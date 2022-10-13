 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS Game 2 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Guardians and Yankees.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
Myles Straw Amed Rosario and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on October 04, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the Royals 5-3. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians put an early scare into the New York Yankees in Game 1 of their American League Division Series on Tuesday. But home runs from Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo along with 6.1 solid innings from pitcher Gerrit Cole were enough for the home team to grab a series advantage.

New York is now 6-1 against Cleveland this season and has won six consecutive playoff games in this matchup. Game 2 comes Thursday and offers an outstanding pitching matchup: Cleveland ace Shane Bieber versus Yanks left-hander Nestor Cortes. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx is slated for 7:37 p.m. ET. Here are the details on how you can watch this game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Nestor Cortes
First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: CLE +120, NYY -140
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

