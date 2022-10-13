What channel is Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The New York Yankees won their sixth consecutive playoff game versus the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Although Cleveland took an early 1-0 lead thanks to a Steven Kwan home run, they couldn’t push anything else across against Gerrit Cole and the Yankees’ bullpen. Meanwhile, Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader tied the game with a solo HR in the bottom of the third before first baseman Anthony Rizzo really broke it open in the sixth with a two-run shot into the second deck of Yankee Stadium.

Thursday’s Game 2 will see the Guardians’ Shane Bieber (13-8, 2.88 ERA) face off against the Yankees’ Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA). Here is the scheduled start time for Thursday’s game as well as details on how you can watch it.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 2 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 13

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app