Baylor vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 7 Big 12 matchup

The Baylor Bears will face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Morgantown. Baylor was dealt their second loss of the season at the hands of Oklahoma State two weeks ago, dropping out of the AP Poll.

Both teams are coming off a bye week, and the Mountaineers are also looking to come back from a conference loss after falling to Texas on Oct. 1.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Baylor: No. 19 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 14 defense

West Virginia: No. 47 overall, No. 38 offense, No. 56 defense

Injury update

Baylor

RB Taye McWilliams - Doubtful (Concussion)

West Virginia

RB CJ Donaldson - Out (head/neck)

TE Mike O’Laughlin - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Baylor: 3-2 ATS

West Virginia: 3-2 ATS

Total

Baylor: Over 3-2

West Virginia: Over 3-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Baylor: No. 39 overall, No. 29 offense, No. 45 defense

West Virginia: No. 38 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 41 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Baylor -3.5

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Baylor -170, West Virginia +145

Opening line: Baylor -3.5

Opening total: 55

Weather

55 degrees, 5 MPH, 12% chance of rain

The Pick

Baylor -3.5

Baylor has been able to beat every team that they “should” be able to beat, losing to a top-ten Oklahoma State and a then-ranked BYU in overtime. West Virginia falls in the “should-beat” category. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen has excelled the past two weeks, throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State and following that up with 345 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma State.

If Shapen is able to cut down on the turnovers that plagued the Bears last week, this should be a lock for Baylor over the Mountaineers.