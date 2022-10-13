Baylor vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 7 Big 12 matchup

The Baylor Bears will face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Morgantown. Baylor was dealt their second loss of the season at the hands of Oklahoma State two weeks ago, dropping out of the AP Poll.
Both teams are coming off a bye week, and the Mountaineers are also looking to come back from a conference loss after falling to Texas on Oct. 1.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Baylor: No. 19 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 14 defense
West Virginia: No. 47 overall, No. 38 offense, No. 56 defense
Injury update
Baylor
RB Taye McWilliams - Doubtful (Concussion)
West Virginia
RB CJ Donaldson - Out (head/neck)
TE Mike O’Laughlin - Questionable (knee)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Baylor: 3-2 ATS
West Virginia: 3-2 ATS
Total
Baylor: Over 3-2
West Virginia: Over 3-2
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Baylor: No. 39 overall, No. 29 offense, No. 45 defense
West Virginia: No. 38 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 41 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Baylor -3.5
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: Baylor -170, West Virginia +145
Opening line: Baylor -3.5
Opening total: 55
Weather
55 degrees, 5 MPH, 12% chance of rain
The Pick
Baylor -3.5
Baylor has been able to beat every team that they “should” be able to beat, losing to a top-ten Oklahoma State and a then-ranked BYU in overtime. West Virginia falls in the “should-beat” category. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen has excelled the past two weeks, throwing for 238 yards and three touchdowns against Iowa State and following that up with 345 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma State.
If Shapen is able to cut down on the turnovers that plagued the Bears last week, this should be a lock for Baylor over the Mountaineers.