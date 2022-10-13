When is weigh-in for George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney?

The rematch between Devin Haney and George Kambosos, Jr. is scheduled for Saturday evening, but the day before we get the weigh-in. The two fighters will face off for the undisputed lightweight championship and weigh-ins will take place Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The festivities will air on ESPN+.

The weigh-in for the 135 pound bout is of particular note for this bout due to the recent history. Haney and Kambosos last fought in June, with Haney winning a unanimous decision to secure all four major titles plus The Ring title and become the undisputed champion. However, the day prior the fight almost didn’t happen. Haney weighed in at 134.92 pounds and then Kambosos climbed on the scales and weighed in at 135.36 pounds.

Kambosos stripped down and couldn’t make weight, so he was given two hours to get under the limit. He did what he needed to do because when he came back out an hour later, he weighed 134.49 pounds.

Haney was a -170 favorite in the first bout, but he heads into this second bout a -1000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The bout is happening due to mandatory rematch language in the first fight contract.

George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney 2: Weigh-in

When: 7 p.m. ET

Where: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

How to Watch: ESPN+