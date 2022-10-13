Pick on the Total for the Mariners-Astros game on October 13

After a gut wrenching Game One American League Divisional Series loss to the Houston Astros, the Seattle Mariners will look to even the series on Thursday with their prized trade deadline acquisition getting the start.

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros (-155, 7)

Luis Castillo will provide an encore of his first career postseason start, in which he went 7 1/3 innings scoreless in a road win against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Overall Castillo has a 2.86 ERA between the regular season and postseason in 12 starts as a Mariner with a career-low 2.1 walks per nine innings and six home runs allowed across 72 2/3 innings.

The Astros counter with Framber Valdez, who had a streak of 25 consecutive starts from April until September, going at least six innings and three earned runs or fewer allowed in all of them.

Overall, Valdez leads qualifying American League pitchers with 0.5 home runs per nine innings allowed and in his nine career pitching appearances against Seattle has allowed three runs or fewer in every one of them with a 1.94 ERA.

The Mariners have the American League’s worst batting average since the All-Star break but are second in the American League in home runs on a per at-bat basis.

The the Astros owning the league’s best bullpen ERA and the Mariners unlikely to stray away from their main bullpen pieces that led to the team being seventh in bullpen ERA after the All-Star break, Thursday’s game two sets up for a pitcher’s duel.

The Play: Mariners vs. Astros Under 7

