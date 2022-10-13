 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 postponed due to rain

Thursday’s game has been moved to Friday as a result of thunderstorms in the area.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Harrison Bader of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a solo home run against Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 11, 2022 in New York, New York. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed on Thursday night due to rain/thunderstorms in the area. The game will be played Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Here’s the full statement from the Yankees:

The Yankees have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series heading into Game 2. The starters were set to be Nestor Cortes for the Yanks and Shane Bieber for the Guardians. That isn’t expected to change though the postponement is interesting for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole pitched on Tuesday night and would get an additional day of rest before going in a potential Game 4 on Sunday.

