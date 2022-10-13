Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 postponed due to rain

Game 2 of the ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed on Thursday night due to rain/thunderstorms in the area. The game will be played Friday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Here’s the full statement from the Yankees:

Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/OyWtLomUr6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 13, 2022

The Yankees have a 1-0 lead in the best-of-5 series heading into Game 2. The starters were set to be Nestor Cortes for the Yanks and Shane Bieber for the Guardians. That isn’t expected to change though the postponement is interesting for the Yankees. Gerrit Cole pitched on Tuesday night and would get an additional day of rest before going in a potential Game 4 on Sunday.