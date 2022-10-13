 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking down Week 7 lookahead lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chiefs-49ers is the big matchup on the schedule, but there are also some key divisional matchups.

By David Fucillo
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shakes hands with Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers after Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL is set to open Week 6 tonight with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Week 6 will bring some answers and likely even more questions as the NFL moves into the second half of October. However, we can also start to look ahead to Week 7.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened up lookahead lines for next week’s schedule. A lookahead line gives us a peek at what oddsmakers think of matchups a week out. The lines will close once Sunday’s slate gets underway, and then re-open Sunday evening ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Heading into Week 6, the biggest Week 7 matchup is looking like Chiefs-49ers in Santa Clara, California. It’s the only matchup of two teams with records above .500 and right now the Chiefs are 1.5-point road favorite.

Other notable matchups include Colts-Titans and Browns-Ravens, with important division implications regardless of how this week closes out.

Here’s a look at the lookahead lines as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 13.

Saints vs. Cardinals

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

Giants vs. Jaguars

Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Jaguars -150, Giants +130

Lions vs. Cowboys

Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Lions +240

Bucs vs. Panthers

Point spread: Bucs -9.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -450, Panthers +360

Packers vs. Commanders

Point spread: Packers -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Packers -215, Commanders +185

Colts vs. Titans

Point spread: Titans -2
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

Falcons vs. Bengals

Point spread: Bengals -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -295, Falcons +245

Browns vs. Ravens

Point spread: Ravens -6
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

Jets vs. Broncos

Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -195, Jets +165

Texans vs. Raiders

Point spread: Raiders -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

Seahawks vs. Chargers

Point spread: Chargers -7.5
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Chargers -345, Seahawks +285

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, 49ers +105

Steelers vs. Dolphins

Point spread: Dolphins -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -255, Steelers +215

Bears vs. Patriots

Point spread: Patriots -6
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Bears +215

More From DraftKings Nation