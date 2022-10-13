Breaking down Week 7 lookahead lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is set to open Week 6 tonight with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Week 6 will bring some answers and likely even more questions as the NFL moves into the second half of October. However, we can also start to look ahead to Week 7.

DraftKings Sportsbook opened up lookahead lines for next week’s schedule. A lookahead line gives us a peek at what oddsmakers think of matchups a week out. The lines will close once Sunday’s slate gets underway, and then re-open Sunday evening ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Heading into Week 6, the biggest Week 7 matchup is looking like Chiefs-49ers in Santa Clara, California. It’s the only matchup of two teams with records above .500 and right now the Chiefs are 1.5-point road favorite.

Other notable matchups include Colts-Titans and Browns-Ravens, with important division implications regardless of how this week closes out.

Here’s a look at the lookahead lines as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 13.

Point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115

Point spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Jaguars -150, Giants +130

Point spread: Cowboys -7

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Lions +240

Point spread: Bucs -9.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Bucs -450, Panthers +360

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Packers -215, Commanders +185

Point spread: Titans -2

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105

Point spread: Bengals -7

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Bengals -295, Falcons +245

Point spread: Ravens -6

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Broncos -195, Jets +165

Point spread: Raiders -7

Point total: 43

Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240

Point spread: Chargers -7.5

Point total: 53

Moneyline: Chargers -345, Seahawks +285

Point spread: Chiefs -1.5

Point total: 47.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -125, 49ers +105

Point spread: Dolphins -6

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -255, Steelers +215

Point spread: Patriots -6

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -255, Bears +215