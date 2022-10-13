Breaking down Week 7 lookahead lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is set to open Week 6 tonight with the Chicago Bears hosting the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Week 6 will bring some answers and likely even more questions as the NFL moves into the second half of October. However, we can also start to look ahead to Week 7.
DraftKings Sportsbook opened up lookahead lines for next week’s schedule. A lookahead line gives us a peek at what oddsmakers think of matchups a week out. The lines will close once Sunday’s slate gets underway, and then re-open Sunday evening ahead of Sunday Night Football.
Heading into Week 6, the biggest Week 7 matchup is looking like Chiefs-49ers in Santa Clara, California. It’s the only matchup of two teams with records above .500 and right now the Chiefs are 1.5-point road favorite.
Other notable matchups include Colts-Titans and Browns-Ravens, with important division implications regardless of how this week closes out.
Here’s a look at the lookahead lines as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 13.
Saints vs. Cardinals
Point spread: Cardinals -2.5
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Cardinals -135, Saints +115
Giants vs. Jaguars
Point spread: Jaguars -3
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Jaguars -150, Giants +130
Lions vs. Cowboys
Point spread: Cowboys -7
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Cowboys -285, Lions +240
Bucs vs. Panthers
Point spread: Bucs -9.5
Point total: 41
Moneyline: Bucs -450, Panthers +360
Packers vs. Commanders
Point spread: Packers -5.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Packers -215, Commanders +185
Colts vs. Titans
Point spread: Titans -2
Point total: 42
Moneyline: Titans -125, Colts +105
Falcons vs. Bengals
Point spread: Bengals -7
Point total: 44
Moneyline: Bengals -295, Falcons +245
Browns vs. Ravens
Point spread: Ravens -6
Point total: 45
Moneyline: Ravens -255, Browns +215
Jets vs. Broncos
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Broncos -195, Jets +165
Texans vs. Raiders
Point spread: Raiders -7
Point total: 43
Moneyline: Raiders -285, Texans +240
Seahawks vs. Chargers
Point spread: Chargers -7.5
Point total: 53
Moneyline: Chargers -345, Seahawks +285
Chiefs vs. 49ers
Point spread: Chiefs -1.5
Point total: 47.5
Moneyline: Chiefs -125, 49ers +105
Steelers vs. Dolphins
Point spread: Dolphins -6
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -255, Steelers +215
Bears vs. Patriots
Point spread: Patriots -6
Point total: 38.5
Moneyline: Patriots -255, Bears +215