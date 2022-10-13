Who is James Conner’s backup for fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will miss Sunday’s Week 6 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a rib injury. The veteran tailback sustained the injury during last week’s 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, exiting the game right before the half. He was having a productive afternoon before the injury, taking nine carries for 55 yards in the first half.

With Conner down for the weekend, the Cardinals will turn to backup running back Eno Benjamin to tote the rock in the NFC West showdown. Benjamin has gotten plenty of touches through five games this season, registering 30 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown that he scored in Conner’s absence against the Eagles this past Sunday. He has also caught 12 of 17 targets for 97 yards in the passing game.

Benjamin has averaged 5.9 points per game in standard fantasy football leagues this season, making him the 40th ranked fantasy running back. Fantasy managers who have Benjamin on their rosters should strongly consider slotting him into a flex spot this week.