Brian Robinson to start at RB Week 6 vs. Bears on TNF

The Washington Commanders will give rookie running back Brian Robinson the start in Week 6 against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, per Ian Rapoport. Robinson’s season was delayed after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery. He went on I.R., but was able to return last week and lead the Commanders in rushing attempts.

Out of training camp and preseason, it appeared Robinson had won the lead back job or at least a big chunk of work, so this news isn’t exactly shocking. The team has never really taken to Antonio Gibson as the lead back, wanting to split touches up. That’s still going to happen, but now Robinson will be the back on the majority of early downs.

Fantasy football implications

In his first week back, Robinson had nine carries for 22 yards while Gibson had three carries for six yards against the Titans. Third downs still went solely to J.D. McKissic, while Gibson still saw a third of the snaps, but had no role to his own.

Robinson will be useful in fantasy when the Commanders have a lead and aren’t in pass mode. If they are playing a weak opponent, then Robinson’s your guy. If they are playing the Chiefs or the Bills or a team of their ilk, you’ll want rest him up for better matchups.