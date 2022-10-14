Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Zozo Championship on Saturday

We’re entering the third day of the 2022 Zozo Championship, and there is no cut so all 78 players will return to the Narashino Country Club in the prefecture of Chiba to finish the limited-field event.

Andrew Putnam is the currently tied for the lead with Rickie Fowler, both player at -10 after two rounds. Putnam hasn’t won on the PGA TOUR since the Barracuda Championship in August of 2018, and Fowler was the dead-last player to keep his playing privileges No. 125 in FedEx Points. He hasn’t won since Waste Management in February of 2019.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the -9 Keegan Bradley is the favorite at +360, with Fowler right behind him at +400. Putnam checks in at +500, and this is not a golf tournament from 2014 we promise you.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, which is Friday in prime time in the United States. Coverage will be from 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m. on the Golf Channel, but there will be none of the usual streaming with PGA TOUR Live.

