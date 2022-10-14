NBA season predictions: Atlantic division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, we’ll take a look at DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win the Atlantic division featuring three title contenders and two teams hoping to make the playoffs. Division winners no longer have an automatic playoff spot so there are no major implications but bettors can still get some value on these props. Here are the odds to win the Atlantic division this season.

Atlantic Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Boston Celtics: +135

Brooklyn Nets: +185

Philadelphia 76ers: +300

Toronto Raptors: +1300

New York Knicks: +6000

This is the hardest division to predict, with every team conceivably making the playoffs. The Celtics are the favorites but still come in at plus money. The Nets have a lot of offseason drama to overcome, while the 76ers might be the best value play given the lack of negative attention on the team and the reported motivation of James Harden to win a title this year.

The pick: 76ers +300

The Celtics and Nets have some things to work through, while the 76ers are ready to go. They were the best team in the division for most of the 2021-22 year before the Celtics went on a late tear. Taking Philadelphia at this number has tremendous potential to pay off big.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.