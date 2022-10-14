NBA season predictions: Central division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

One of the divisions with the biggest shakeup in the 2022-23 NBA season will be the Central division, with All-Star Donovan Mitchell coming to Cleveland in the offseason. Mitchell will hope to be the catalyst that takes the Cavaliers to the next level. The Bucks, winners of the 2021 championship, still look to be the team to beat in this group. Here’s a look at the odds to win the division courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Central Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Milwaukee Bucks: -240

Cleveland Cavaliers: +245

Chicago Bulls: +850

Detroit Pistons: +20000

Indiana Pacers: +30000

Even with the Bucks as the clear frontrunner, the Cavaliers and Bulls are expected to field competitive teams. It will come down to these three teams, with Milwaukee being the obvious choice to win.

The pick: Bucks -240

Even though there’s not much value here, it’s hard to pick Cleveland or Chicago to top Milwaukee. If Khris Middleton’s recovery doesn’t go as planned, that could potentially open the door for the Cavaliers to swoop in and win the division.

