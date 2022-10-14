NBA season predictions: Southeast division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

The Southeast division could be one of the more underrated groups entering the 2022-23 NBA season, with the reigning No. 1 seed in the East residing here. The Hawks made a big trade for Dejounte Murray, while the Magic have No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero. Here’s a look at the odds to win the division this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Southeast Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Miami Heat: -165

Atlanta Hawks: +170

Charlotte Hornets: +1400

Washington Wizards: +2000

Orlando Magic: +20000

The Magic might be a season away from making real noise, while the Wizards and Hornets don’t have a second star to help out Bradley Beal and LaMelo Ball respectively. That leaves the Heat and Hawks as the true challengers for this division.

The pick: Heat -165

There could be some bettors thinking Murray and Trae Young unlock the Hawks, but you can’t deny Miami’s hunger to go hard during the regular season. The Heat won the conference despite having a lot of injuries, so they should be in the mix again especially if everyone is healthy. Back Miami to win this division.

