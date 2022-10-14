 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA season predictions: Southeast division picks, betting odds for 2022-23 season

We take a look at all the notable odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Southeast division as we approach the 2022-23 NBA season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 12, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.
Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Southeast division could be one of the more underrated groups entering the 2022-23 NBA season, with the reigning No. 1 seed in the East residing here. The Hawks made a big trade for Dejounte Murray, while the Magic have No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero. Here’s a look at the odds to win the division this season, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Southeast Division Odds for 2022-23 Season

Miami Heat: -165
Atlanta Hawks: +170
Charlotte Hornets: +1400
Washington Wizards: +2000
Orlando Magic: +20000

The Magic might be a season away from making real noise, while the Wizards and Hornets don’t have a second star to help out Bradley Beal and LaMelo Ball respectively. That leaves the Heat and Hawks as the true challengers for this division.

The pick: Heat -165

There could be some bettors thinking Murray and Trae Young unlock the Hawks, but you can’t deny Miami’s hunger to go hard during the regular season. The Heat won the conference despite having a lot of injuries, so they should be in the mix again especially if everyone is healthy. Back Miami to win this division.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.

