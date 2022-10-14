Ranking the rebuilding teams entering the 2022-23 NBA season

As the 2022-23 NBA season approaches, teams always get put into certain categories. There are the title contenders, the fringe playoff contenders and the rebuilding teams. While there usually isn’t much overlap between these groups, some teams can hop through stages if things go right or wrong during the year. Here’s a look at the rebuilding teams entering the 2022-23 season and how far along they are on the road back to contention status.

Wins over/under: 24.5

Rebuild status: Still working on reaching Ground Zero

The Jazz did most of the work when it comes to rebuilding by getting their veterans out. All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are out, and Bojan Bogdanovic is also gone. Utah has a host of draft picks and young players going forward but there are still two moves to be made. Look for Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson to be out by the trade deadline.

Wins over/under: 22.5

Rebuild status: Year 1

The Spurs have finally decided to reset, dealing Dejounte Murray to the Hawks for some future draft assets. They’ve made moves to set this project up previously, but that was the true domino. There are some hopeful future pieces on the roster with Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson. The real prize Gregg Popovich wants is Victor Wembanyama and he could have him if the Spurs truly bottom out as they’re expected to.

Wins over/under: 23.5

Rebuild status: Closer to contending than you think

The Thunder have seemingly infinite draft capital, to the point where they’re going to have to give those picks away for someone. That could be Wembanyama this summer. For now Oklahoma City can continue to develop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort. Rookie Chet Holmgren is out for the season with a foot injury, so that’s the only bummer for the Thunder right now. They’re closer than many people think, especially if Giddey takes a leap this year.

Wins over/under: 23.5

Rebuild status: Patience is needed

The Pacers have Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson and Bennedict Mathurin to lean on as the young core. They’re still looking to deal Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, so the group might not be complete yet. However, it is going to take some time for these players to gel. This season will be about evaluating each player, so patience is a key in Indiana.

Wins over/under: 23.5

Rebuild status: Keep flying under the radar

The Rockets have assembled a dynamite core of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun. The supporting cast is exciting and does fit with the players. The only question now is how long these guys need to develop. Houston has not been able to load up on draft picks like Utah or Oklahoma City, so the Rockets might be the sneaky team when it comes to rebuilding.

Wins over/under: 26.5

Rebuild status: At least a year away from being something

Orlando has a lot of young talent growing together. There could be a quantum leap here, where everyone makes big developmental strides at the same time resulting in a win surge. That’s unlikely to happen this season but if Paolo Banchero pans out, next year could be Orlando’s time to get into the play-in mix.

Wins over/under: 29.5

Rebuild status: Playing with house money

The Pistons made big moves in the 2022 NBA Draft, drafting Jaden Ivey and trading future picks for Jalen Duren. Detroit believes these guys, along with Cade Cunningham and Saddiq Bey, are the core. This season will be about playing together and developing chemistry. The addition of Bogdanovic provides some veteran stability and is another asset Detroit can flip. The Pistons believe they are set, and now it’s just time to go through growing pains.

Wins over/under: 35.5

Rebuild status: What are we doing here?

The Wizards have straddled a ridiculous line between contending and bottoming out. They now have Bradley Beal on a massive contract, an injury-prone Kristaps Porzingis who hasn’t shown he can be a star and a handful of dart throws. Beal is a star and the Wizards deserve credit for retaining him despite not really winning much. However, the rest of this roster doesn’t do much in terms of long-term potential. The Wizards badly need Johnny Davis to become a star.