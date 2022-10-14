How the public is betting cricket’s 2022 T20 World Cup winner

The 2022 T20 World Cup begins October 16 with group stage play, followed by a Super 12 stage where the real competition actually gets going. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on the 2022 T20 World Cup, with odds and insights courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

T20 World Cup Betting Splits, Winner

Most of the money is coming in on the hosts and favorites Australia, although it’s only a 1% difference. Most of the bets are coming in on India, who are listed at +350 to win it all. India are only behind Australia and England (+330) in terms of odds to win. 23% of bettors are backing the Men in Blue, accounting for 25% of the money coming in.

England is getting some significant action in terms of number of bets with 16% of the tickets, but Pakistan is actually getting more money at 11% against England’s 8%. It could be valuable to go against the grain and take England, who are only behind Australia in terms of odds.

It’s interesting to see Sri Lanka, who is in the group stage, get some action on title odds. The Asia Cup win might be lifting some spirits for Sri Lanka fans, but it’s tough to predict what will happen in this sport. Given Sri Lanka’s extra step to qualify for the Super 12, it’s a risk putting money on them at this point to win it all.