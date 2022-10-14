Navy vs. SMU start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Navy Midshipmen and SMU Mustangs meet up in Week 7 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas in an American Athletic Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Navy (2-3, 2-1 AAC) will play this matchup on a short week after knocking off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane 53-21 last Saturday as the Midshipmen rushed for 455 yards and five touchdowns on 69 attempts.

SMU (2-3, 0-1 AAC) had its bye week cut short as the Week 5 matchup was moved from Saturday, October 1st to last Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. The Mustangs fell short 41-19 against the UCF Knights, and Tanner Mordecai completed 28-of-45 passes for 295 yards with no touchdwns and an interception.

SMU is a 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Navy a +360 underdog. The over/under is set at 57.5.